Marvel's Avengers won't receive new content after March 31

(Image Courtesy: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

After staying online for two-and-a-half years, Marvel's Avengers, the troubled superhero game published by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics, will finally be dormant from March 31, 2023.

The game's developers, Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics, put out a blog post announcing that the game will not receive any updates or new content after March 31. They also said they would be ending support on September 30, 2023.

The live-service superhero action game garnered some positive reviews on launch but has been mired by controversies since.

Crystal Dynamics said that update 2.7, which added Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, will be the final content drop for the game. They also announced a final balance patch (update 2.8), which will be rolled out in March.

The studio will also be turning off the cosmetics marketplace, and when update 2.8 goes live, it will no longer be accessible. The remaining credit balances will be converted to in-game resources for use.

Update 2.8 will also make all the game's marketplace items, challenge cards, and cosmetics available for free to all players.

"Every single outfit, takedown, emote, and nameplate from the marketplace, challenge cards, and shipments will be free for all players from this date onwards if you own a copy of the game," wrote Crystal Dynamics in the blog post.

Crystal Dynamics clarified that even after support ends on September 30, 2023, the game's single-player and online modes will still be playable.

"We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We’re so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us," wrote Crystal Dynamics.