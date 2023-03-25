Game review: 8 reasons why you should play Octopath Traveler 2

Footage from Japanese role-playing game Octopath Traveler 2. With this game, Square Enix proves that in a world of big-budget life-like motion capture gaming animations, a polished two-dimensional art-style can still deliver just as well if not better with its own charms.

For the uninitiated, the Octopath Traveler series is developer Square Enix’s homage to the classic Japanese Role Play Games (JRPGs) of yesteryears. Octopath Traveler 2, brings back the magic of the first and fixes its issues effectively, making this one of Square Enix’s best games yet. Here are eight reasons why you should be play Octopath Traveler 2.

1. A Rich Classic JRPG

Octopath Traveler 2 is a culmination of all the styles that truly make up a classic JRPG. Densely packed with hours of content, dungeons, unique art styles and of course a party of characters to skill and level up as you progress through the game – quench your thirst for this style of gaming or step into it for the first time with this title.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage

2. Turn Based Perfection

Like most JRPGs, Octopath Traveler 2 employs a turn-based combat system that keeps things tactical yet satisfying. Identify your enemy’s weaknesses, plan your moves ahead, conserve your items to use them judiciously and become a puppet master in the battles before you. Break your enemy’s guard and win battles to watch that XP meter overshoot to the next level in a satisfying manner. Octopath Traveler 2 has little to no change from its predecessor in terms of combat, employing the adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

3. Narrative Weaving

As the name suggests, Octopath Traveler 2 comprises eight different characters and their stories coming together. You’re free to start off your journey with any character you please – each protagonist’s backstory has been written with care and made equally gripping to follow through. Osvald’s story particularly caught our eye as it has the elements of a classic Dickens plot; that said, you can’t go wrong with whoever you pick. You will end up going through each character’s story completely as well as have certain ‘crossed paths’ stories where the journey of two characters meets. The way the stories intertwine brings a sense of attachment to the characters as you play through their tales.

Fun fact – the first letter of each character’s name arranged correctly spells ‘Octopath’.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage

4. Unique Art Style

Square Enix proves that in a world of big-budget life-like motion capture gaming animations, a polished two-dimensional art-style can still deliver just as well if not better with its own charms. With its HD-2D style of painting a picture, Octopath Traveler 2 brings alive a diorama style of storytelling unlike any other which only keeps growing on you. Boasting worlds of snow, sand, sea and dense forests peppered with secrets to find – Octopath Traveler 2’s art style is an image that is sure to live rent-free in your head for years to come.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage

5. Ear-Worm Score

Another hallmark of a great JRPG is the background score for different situations and locations. Octopath Traveler 2’s score is one of those that you can simply leave running on loop in the background without having to hit pause. Exploring genres with a flavour of MIDI sounds of '90s games – the music of Octopath Traveler 2 almost instantly strikes a chord to become a delicious earworm for hours.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage

6. Satisfying Sound Design

The auditory magic of Octopath Traveler 2 doesn’t stop with just the score. Sound design plays a big role in delivering the complete experience of the game. Few things are as satisfying as the sound of shattering your enemy’s guard – while the mechanic is a common trope in JRPGs, Octopath Traveler 2 executes it with a feeling that never gets old. Elemental attacks, different weapons, concoctions and even animals have recognizable sounds that have been programmed to perfection.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage

7. Well-paced Progression

The biggest flaw of the first Octopath Traveler game was the progression system and the implementation of grind in it. Players would have to repeatedly battle out enemies for hours on end to gain XP to take on more powerful enemies and bosses. Octopath Traveler 2 learns from this mistake and fixes it, making progression smooth with nearly no grind at all. You can play the game at your pace and move forward without wasting time. Lower levels do not make the battles dramatically hard but if you choose to pick on a more powerful enemy, it only makes the battle more interesting and requires more thought.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage

8. Stand-Alone Title

Octopath Traveler 2 is a stand-alone game in the series, meaning you do not have to play the first game to experience the story of the second. The characters are completely fresh, the lay of the land is new, the areas to unlock and explore are different and enemy types too have been given a bit of an overhaul. The game is also designed such that folks who have never played a JRPG in their lives can still experience the hype of this genre with little to no knowledge.

If you’re looking for a single-player game to dive into for hours on end or just want to slow down the pace after playing a lightning-fast action game, Octopath Traveler 2 is the perfect title for you. Wrapping an excellent story with a great score and characters to fall in love with, this title is definitely a must explore whether you’re a long time JRPG fan or a newcomer to this genre.

Reviewed on Playstation 5. Also available on Playstation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage