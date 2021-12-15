Oppo Inno Day 2021|Oppo launches Find N, its first foldable phone

The phone utilizes a Flexion hinge to enable the foldable experience

Oppo has unveiled the Find N, the company's first foray into the foldable phone market currently dominated by Samsung.

In a press release, the company stated that it went through six different iterations of the concept over four years before settling on the final design.

One of the crucial aspects of any foldable device is the hinge and Oppo uses what it calls a Flexion Hinge. It's made up of 136 moving parts and Oppo says they have been engineered to a precision of up to 0.01m.

The Find N also offers a buffer where the screen folds, which leads to a minimal crease in the design, that is 80% less noticeable than the competition.

Oppo says the design is gapless, meaning it practically eliminates any gap between the two halves, when they are folded. The company leans into the hinge for some software features as well, such as the FlexForm mode, which allows the device to freely stand at any angle between 50 to 120 degrees.

This allows the phone to be used as a tripod, for example, during video calls or photography.

The 7.1-inch screen on the phone is custom built, something Oppo calls Serene Display that is made up of 12 layers. It also uses glass that is thinner than the competition, making it more flexible.

The top layer of the display is a LTPO AMOLED panel, which is capable of refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also supports touch sampling rates of up to 1000Hz. It has a resolution of 1792x1920.

On the outside, Find N uses a 5.49-inch AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1972x988.

There are five cameras on the phone, a triple-camera setup on the back along with two separate front-facing cameras (one for each screen). The main triple-camera unit is comprised of a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

Find N has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging. It also supports 33W SuperVOOC charging, 15W AirVOOC and 10W reverse charging.

If you were getting your hopes up on getting your hands on a unit, you will have to import it from China, as there are currently no plans to launch the Find N anywhere else. The phone will go on sale in China, starting December 23.