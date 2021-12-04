Oppo F21 series launch in India reportedly set for Q1 2022

The Oppo F21 series could be arriving in India as early as the first quarter of 2022. We recently reported that the Oppo Reno 7 series was also tipped to debut in India sometime in January 2022. Now, the Oppo F21 series could follow soon after.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Oppo F21 and Oppo F21 Pro+ will likely launch between March 17 and March 21. The report also notes that the vanilla model will go on sale a week after the Pro+ model becomes available. Oppo is also said to be working on a Pro model, although there’s no clear information about it just yet.

As of now, the official launch date of the F21 series has not been confirmed, while the specs of the device are unknown for the most part. The Oppo F21 models are said to boast a sleek design, even more so than the Reno 7 series.

Earlier this year, Oppo launched three phones in its F series including the Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and F19 Pro+. The Chinese smartphone maker also unveiled the Oppo F19s several months after the launch of the previous three devices. It is worth noting that the Oppo F19 Pro+ was the only one of the four devices that offered 5G connectivity.

Additionally, there’s no information about the pricing of the Oppo F21 series, but considering the Oppo F19 line-up was priced between Rs 19,000 and Rs 26,000, it is interesting how the company will position the F21 series.