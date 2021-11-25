Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE launched with MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets: All you need to know

The Oppo Reno 7 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE, and Reno 7 Pro. All three Reno 7 models will support 5G with Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets at the helm.

Oppo Reno 7 Price

The Oppo Reno 7’s price is set at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,475) for the base 8GB/128GB model in China. The Reno 7 also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB that will set you back CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,000) and CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 38,500), respectively.

Oppo Reno 7 SE, Reno 7 Pro Price

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is priced at CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,150) for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the top-end 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 46,650). Lastly, the Reno 7 SE is also offered in two configurations – 8GB/128GB (CNY 2,199: Roughly Rs 25,650) and 8GB/256GB (CNY 2,399: Roughly Rs 28,000).

Oppo Reno 7 Series Availability

The Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro will go on sale in China on December 3, while the Reno 7 NE will be available from December 17. There’s no official information about global availability, although the Reno 7 series is expected to debut in India in early 2022.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handset ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 800 nits of brightness under direct sunlight. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Reno 7 Pro gets a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor on the back.

The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch cut out on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera. The Reno 7 Pro 5G also features an in-display fingerprint reader, while the camera island on the back is surrounded by a ringed LED that can be customised for notifications.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs the same 4,500 mAh battery but the charging speed tops out at 60W. The phone also has a smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a slower 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 7 shares the same front and back cameras as its Pro counterpart, although the main rear camera here features a 64 MP sensor as opposed to the 50 MP shooter on the Pro.

Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 SE opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno 7 SE uses the same display like that on the vanilla Reno 7. Battery capacity is also the same at 4,500 mAh, but the charging speed is downgraded to 33W. The Reno 7 SE features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera. Like the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro, the Reno 7 SE also ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.