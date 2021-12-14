MARKET NEWS

Oppo Inno Day 2021 | Oppo Air Glass 'assisted reality' wearable device unveiled

Oppo unveiled its take on an AR Glass at the company's annual innovation day for 2021

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Oppo unveiled the Air Glass at its annual INNO day for 2021. The company's take on Augmented Reality (AR) glasses features what it calls, "Cicada Wing Design," and an internally developed Spark Micro Projector.

The Air Glass has a diffraction, waveguide display that supports touch, voice, head tracking and gestures.

“OPPO has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers,” said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute.

“As its futuristic design suggests, Oppo Air Glass is set to revolutionize the way we view and consume information. The easy-to-use display can present key messages we need right in front of our eyes. With Oppo Air Glass, the world will never look the same again.”

The Air Glass features an internally developed Micro LED projector that is one of the most compact in the industry at just 0.5cc or as Oppo puts it, "roughly the size of a coffee bean."

Oppo has used a monocle design for the glass, with a single AR capable display that latches on to existing prescription glasses with a choice of both half or full frames. The company says the glasses will launch in Q1 2022 in the Chinese Mainland market.

Oppo also showed off a 6nm NPU

Besides the glasses, Oppo also showcased the MariSilicon X, the company's first foray into Neural Processing Units (NPU). The custom made silicon is made on a 6nm process and allows for 4K AI based Night Video to be captured in RAW format with complete image data.

Oppo says the chip is due out in Q1 2022, when it will make its debut on the Find X Series.
Tags: #Oppo #Oppo Inno Day 2021
first published: Dec 14, 2021 03:56 pm

