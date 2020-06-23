Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is live: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is back this week. The five-day sale is already live and will end on June 27. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, there is no better time than now. From flagship to budget, several smartphones from different OEMs are up for sale.

Best offers on Premium Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series now starts from Rs 70,499, and HDFC cardholders can avail a Rs 4,000 cashback on all S20 models. Looking to switch to Apple, the iPhone XS is available from Rs 58,999 during the sale.

Best offers on Flagship Killers / Mid-range Smartphones

The Realme X2 Pro with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support now starts from Rs 25,999. The iQOO 3 is the most affordable Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone in India and is available from Rs 32,990. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, 2019’s first flagship killer, is priced as low as Rs 24,999 during the sale. Apple’s iPhone SE can be purchased for Rs 38,900 with an instant Rs 3,600 discount for HDFC cardholders.

The Google Pixel 3a now starts from Rs 29,999. While the Pixel 3a does not have a particularly capable chipset, it does offer all the benefits of the Flagship Pixel camera. The best offer during this sale was for Samsung’s Galaxy A80, which received a Rs 20,000 price cut. The Galaxy A80 features a premium mid-range chipset and specs to challenge any flagship killer. However, at the time of writing, the Galaxy A80 was already sold out. You can also get a Rs 4,000 cashback if you buy the Galaxy S10 Lite with an HDFC card.

Best offers on Affordable Smartphones

The Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 20,990, respectively, with an up to Rs 1,500 extra off on exchange. The Oppo F15 has also received a price cut, now starting from Rs 18,990. The Oppo A9 (2020) is now available for Rs 13,999, down from its Rs 15,990 price. The standard Redmi K20 can now be bought for as low as Rs 20,499. The Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s are now available from Rs 15,499 and Rs 18,570, respectively.

