Oppo F15 with 48MP quad-camera setup, 8GB + 128GB storage launched for Rs 19,990

Oppo has launched the Oppo F15 in India. The smartphone succeeds Oppo F11 that was launched last year in India. Oppo F15 is priced at Rs 19,990 and comes with features like a 48MP quad-camera setup, AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 8GB RAM, etc.

Oppo F15 price and storage

Oppo has launched the Oppo F15 for Rs 19,990. The mid-range smartphone comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant and in two colour options — Unicorn White and Lightning Black.

Oppo F15 sale begins on January 24 via Amazon India, Flipkart, Oppo online and other retail offline stores.

Oppo F15 specifications

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch on top. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner that is claimed to unlock the device in 0.32 seconds.

Under the hood, Oppo F15 gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 CPU and Mali G72 MP3 for graphics. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

Oppo F15 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash charge.

For photography, the F15 has four cameras on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter. The other three sensors feature an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide lens (also doubles as a macro lens), a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens.