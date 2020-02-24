Samsung Galaxy S20 series available for pre-order in India, first sale begins March 6

Check all Galaxy S20 series pre-order offers.
Samsung recently announced the pricing of its flagship Galaxy S20 series in India. While Samsung did provide pricing details of the three S20 handsets, no details about a sale were provided, until now.
The Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are currently available in India for pre-booking with the first sale commencing on March 6.
Samsung is also introducing several offers on the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is offering “Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection (For 1 year)” for Rs 1,999.
The company is also offering No Cost EMI payment option on several banks for up to one year, starting from Rs 6,166.58 per month. Consumers who buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20+ in India will also be able to buy the new Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999.
|Specs
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy S20
|Galaxy S20+
|Processor
|Exynos 990
|Exynos 990
|Exynos 990
|Display
|6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)
|6.2-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)
|6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate (1440*3200 pixels)
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Rear Camera
|108 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.6 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D
|12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto)
|12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) +ToF 3D
|Front Camera
|40 MP, f/2.2
|10 MP, f/2.2
|10 MP, f/2.2
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
|4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
|4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
|Software
|Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
|Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
|Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
|Starting Price
|Rs 92,999
|Rs 66,999
|Rs 73,999
