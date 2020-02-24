App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 series available for pre-order in India, first sale begins March 6

Check all Galaxy S20 series pre-order offers.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung recently announced the pricing of its flagship Galaxy S20 series in India. While Samsung did provide pricing details of the three S20 handsets, no details about a sale were provided, until now.

The Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are currently available in India for pre-booking with the first sale commencing on March 6.

Samsung is also introducing several offers on the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is offering “Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection (For 1 year)” for Rs 1,999.

Close

The company is also offering No Cost EMI payment option on several banks for up to one year, starting from Rs 6,166.58 per month. Consumers who buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20+ in India will also be able to buy the new Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999.

related news

Galaxy S20 Specifications
Specs Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S20Galaxy S20+
 Processor Exynos 990Exynos 990Exynos 990
 Display 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.2-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate (1440*3200 pixels)
Storage  128GB128GB128GB
 RAM  12GB8GB8GB
Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.6 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto)12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) +ToF 3D
Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.2
Battery  5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging,  15W Wireless Charging4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
Starting Price Rs 92,999Rs 66,999Rs 73,999



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.