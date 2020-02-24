Samsung Galaxy S20 series available for pre-order in India, first sale begins March 6

Samsung recently announced the pricing of its flagship Galaxy S20 series in India. While Samsung did provide pricing details of the three S20 handsets, no details about a sale were provided, until now.

The Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are currently available in India for pre-booking with the first sale commencing on March 6.

Samsung is also introducing several offers on the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is offering “Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection (For 1 year)” for Rs 1,999.

The company is also offering No Cost EMI payment option on several banks for up to one year, starting from Rs 6,166.58 per month. Consumers who buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20+ in India will also be able to buy the new Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999.