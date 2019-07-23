Samsung Galaxy A80 is going to be a hard sell for Indian consumers with that Rs 48K price tag

Samsung recently launched the flagship Galaxy A series smartphone in India. The much-anticipated Galaxy A80 is the most premium handset in the Galaxy A series range.

The Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs 47,990 in India, putting it very close to some of the flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

The A80 debuts as Samsung’s first smartphone without a notch. The phone doesn’t feature a front camera but uses a triple rear rotating camera design, which lets you use the rear camera module as the front shooter as well. The Galaxy A80 also packs a massive 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1440 x 3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, excellent for entertainment purposes. You also get a Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM, making it an outstanding performer.

While the Galaxy A80 is a great mid-range phone, it doesn’t really fit the mid-range or flagship killer price range. However, the Galaxy A80 doesn’t just compete with the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition; it also goes head-to-head with Samsung’s so-called budget flagship S10e, which costs Rs 50,000.

One of the most promising aspects of Samsung’s Galaxy A series was that it aimed to offer users excellent value-for-money. And, nothing echoed the value-added proposition more than the Galaxy A50. However, Samsung edged further away from delivering value for money with the Galaxy A70.

But if the A70 distances itself from value, the A80 completely ditches it for a more premium price that seems way too much. If the Galaxy A70 sits at a price point where it competes with flagship killers, the Galaxy A80 is priced to compete directly with flagship handsets.

The Galaxy A80 looks more like a top-tier mid-range handset than a premium smartphone, which is why it’ll be a hard sell for the Indian consumer with that Rs 48K price tag.