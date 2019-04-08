Best smartphones to launch in April: Huawei P30 Pro, Nokia 9 PureView, Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A90

The smartphone market in India has already witnessed the launch of a variety of devices in the first quarter of 2019. Currently, smartphones like budget-end devices like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy A Series, Galaxy M Series, Realme 3, and mid-range devices like Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, etc. have been making news for their specifications and competitive pricing. However, things have not stopped there as more devices with the potential to disrupt the market in their respective categories are set to launch in the month of April.

Realme 3 Pro

During the launch of the Realme 3 in March, the company announced that its Pro variant will be launched during the third week of April. According to a report, the Realme 3 Pro would feature an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and a Sony IMX519 camera sensor. The smartphone would have VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology from Oppo which is capable of charging the device from 0 percent to 75 percent in 30 minutes. It would be offered in three variants — 4GB/32GB storage, 4GB/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB storage. There is no word on the price and availability. However, it could be priced at Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung’s been busy with the launch of its freshly updated Galaxy A series and Galaxy series. The company has already launched four devices, namely the Galaxy A10, A30, A50, and A20 in India. Samsung has already sent invites for the launch of the fifth Galaxy A device on April 10 in India, which is rumoured to be the Galaxy A90.

The A90 would be the most premium smartphone from the Galaxy A lineup in India. The Samsung Galaxy A90 is set to be the first Samsung handset to adopt the notch-less Infinity screen. It will feature a large, ultra-vibrant Super AMOLED display with extremely thin bezels and no notch. Not much is available at the moment, and we cannot wait to have the first glimpse of the first all-screen device by Samsung.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia got its share of the limelight during the Mobile World Conference 2019 with the launch of Nokia 9 PureView. The biggest highlight of the company’s latest flagship is the camera unit which has five sensors at the back. Nokia partnered with Light to devise this impressive camera setup. The Light’s Lux Capacitor camera-control chip on the Nokia 9 manages the five cameras as the last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset is only built to handle three lenses out of the box. Only two of five cameras on the back of the Nokia 9 shoot in colour, while the other three are monochrome. Each of the five cameras features a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 lens.

Other specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView include a 5.99-inch 2K pOLED display panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company will reveal the price of the smartphone during its confirmed launch in the month of April.

Huawei P30 Pro