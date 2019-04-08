App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best smartphones to launch in April: Huawei P30 Pro, Nokia 9 PureView, Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A90

These are the best smartphones which will be launched in April 2019.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

The smartphone market in India has already witnessed the launch of a variety of devices in the first quarter of 2019. Currently, smartphones like budget-end devices like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy A Series, Galaxy M Series, Realme 3, and mid-range devices like Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, etc. have been making news for their specifications and competitive pricing. However, things have not stopped there as more devices with the potential to disrupt the market in their respective categories are set to launch in the month of April.

Realme 3 Pro

During the launch of the Realme 3 in March, the company announced that its Pro variant will be launched during the third week of April. According to a report, the Realme 3 Pro would feature an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and a Sony IMX519 camera sensor. The smartphone would have VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology from Oppo which is capable of charging the device from 0 percent to 75 percent in 30 minutes. It would be offered in three variants — 4GB/32GB storage, 4GB/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB storage. There is no word on the price and availability. However, it could be priced at Rs 13,999. 

Samsung Galaxy A90

related news

Samsung’s been busy with the launch of its freshly updated Galaxy A series and Galaxy series. The company has already launched four devices, namely the Galaxy A10, A30, A50, and A20 in India. Samsung has already sent invites for the launch of the fifth Galaxy A device on April 10 in India, which is rumoured to be the Galaxy A90.

The A90 would be the most premium smartphone from the Galaxy A lineup in India. The Samsung Galaxy A90 is set to be the first Samsung handset to adopt the notch-less Infinity screen. It will feature a large, ultra-vibrant Super AMOLED display with extremely thin bezels and no notch. Not much is available at the moment, and we cannot wait to have the first glimpse of the first all-screen device by Samsung.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia got its share of the limelight during the Mobile World Conference 2019 with the launch of Nokia 9 PureView. The biggest highlight of the company’s latest flagship is the camera unit which has five sensors at the back. Nokia partnered with Light to devise this impressive camera setup. The Light’s Lux Capacitor camera-control chip on the Nokia 9 manages the five cameras as the last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset is only built to handle three lenses out of the box. Only two of five cameras on the back of the Nokia 9 shoot in colour, while the other three are monochrome. Each of the five cameras features a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 lens.

Other specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView include a 5.99-inch 2K pOLED display panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company will reveal the price of the smartphone during its confirmed launch in the month of April.

Huawei P30 Pro

Another smartphone that was buzzing with rumours until it was finally launched was the Huawei P30 Pro. The P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch OLED display with slim bezels and a dewdrop notch. The screen boasts a 2340 x 1080 max resolution setting and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with HDR10 support. The smartphone features its in-house 7nm Kirin 980 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The newsmaker feature of the P30 Pro was its quad-camera setup at the rear. It comprises of a 40MP wide-angle camera has a more capable Super Spectrum sensor and a wider aperture than before. The other cameras include a 20MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x periscope-like optical zoom. The fourth sensor is a Time of Flight camera which helps in capturing portrait shots and provides a better augmented reality experience due to better depth mapping capabilities.  Recently, the P30 Pro was spotted on Amazon India’s page, and the company has setup a new landing page which states the launch event would be held on April 9.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Huawei P30 Pro #Nokia 9 PureView #Realme 3 Pro #Samsung Galaxy A #Samsung Galaxy A90 #Smartphones releasing in April #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Madras High Court Cancels Land Acquisition Proceedings for Salem Natio ...

Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.