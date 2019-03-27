App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei launches P30 Pro with the best smartphone camera setup till date

Huawei's P30 Pro 112 DxOMark score makes it the best camera on a smartphone.

Carlsen Martin
Huawei has finally launched the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone which features a completely revamped design, and boasts the best camera setup in a smartphone, fetching an impressive 112 points on DxOMark.

So, without any further delay let’s dive into all the specifications of Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro Display

The P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch OLED display with slim bezels and a dewdrop notch. The screen boasts a 2340 x 1080 max resolution setting and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with HDR10 support.

Huawei P30 Pro Performance

When it comes to power, the P30 Pro certainly doesn’t fall short. Equipped with the latest 7nm Kirin 980 SoC and 8GB of RAM, Huawei’s latest flagship will glide you through every task.

Huawei P30 Pro Battery

Couple a 7nm chip, the latest Android Pie OS and a 4,200 mAh battery capacity, and you get a phone with enough juice to drive you through day-one and beyond. And, when that battery is completely exhausted, a 40W fast charging support will get the phone to 70-per cent in just 30 minutes.

Huawei_P30_Pro

Huawei P30 Pro Selfie Camera

On the front, hidden away in the dewdrop notch, the P30 Pro houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Super HDR Shot and Super Low Light Shot. Huawei claims that the front camera will utilise AI technology and HDR+ support to ensure you get the best selfies.

Huawei P30 Pro Quad-camera Setup

Now to the best part of the P30 Pro; The Quad-camera Setup. The rear camera setup on Huawei’s P30 Pro is unlike that on any other handset. The quad camera solution is based loosely on the Mate 20 Pro with several noteworthy improvements.

The primary 40-megapixel wide-angle camera has a more capable Super Spectrum sensor and a wider aperture than before. The P30 Pro also features a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens to get you closer to your subject. The Mate 20 already featured impressive zoom capabilities, but the P30 Pro takes this one step further with 5x periscope-like optical zoom.

P30_Pro_Camera_setup

Huawei P30 Pro ToF Camera

And, there’s another one; the ToF or Time of Flight camera. How does it work? When the P30 Pro fires out dots of light on the subject, the ToF camera can track the light and see the duration it takes to return, which is used to calculate depth. This translates to improved portrait mode and augmented reality experiences as ToF camera helps the phone understand the position of objects.

Huawei P30 Pro Camera Features

The P30 Pro follow P20 Pro tradition opting for night mode in the camera. Considering the P30 Pro features a more capable sensors and wider aperture to let more light in, all but guarantees improvement in night mode. For those with shaky hands, the P30 Pro’s main camera now combines AI stabilisation with Optical Image Stabilisation. The enhanced stabilisation will also make video recording effortless.

Huawei P30 Pro Other Features

Fun-fact, the P30 Pro is IP68 rated making it waterproof. Another interesting fact is that Huawei hasn’t added a earpiece to the phone. It uses an electromagnetic levitation speaker beneath the screen, which vibrates the display to produce sound. This will ensure zero sound leakage, ensuring only you can hear what the other person is saying. Huawei also claims that the P30 Pro uses one of the best in-display fingerprint sensors the company has used on a handset. Huawei's latest flagship handset also get reverse wireless charging.

Huawei P30 Pro Price

The Huawei P30 Pro starts at EUR 999 (Rs 78,000 approx) and to EUR 1,249 (Rs 97,500 approx).
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 11:49 am

