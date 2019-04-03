Amazon listing page confirms Huawei P30 , P30 Pro India launch

The P30 offers the same flagship-grade performance as its older sibling and will surely settle at or near the top of the Android leaderboard.
Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro that were recently unveiled in Paris are scoring major headlines for their impressive specs and improved camera capabilities. And, soon Indian consumers will get their hands on these top-tier flagships as a dedicated listing page appears on Amazon India.
P30 Pro
The P30 Pro is undoubtedly one of the biggest flagships of 2019. According to DxOMark, the P30 Pro features the best camera setup on a smartphone to date. Huawei has partnered with Leica to bring revolutionary new features and a never-before-seen level of clarity to the P30’s four-camera layout at the back. Even the front camera on the P30 Pro boasts a 32-megapixel sensor for crispier selfies.
Add to the fantastic camera; you get a gorgeous prismatic, full-glass finish, an immersive AMOLED display, a powerful and power-efficient 7nm chipset, a big battery capacity with software tweaks to improve battery life and last but not least a 40W SuperCharge technology to replenish that big battery in no time.
P30
The P30 offers the same flagship-grade performance as its older sibling and will surely settle at or near the top of the Android leaderboard. The P30 losses the fourth ToF camera at the back, get a smaller screen and battery capacity and 25W charging support.Full Specs:
|Handset
|P30 Pro
|P30
|SoC
|Kirin 980 with Dual NPU
|Kirin 980 with Dual NPU
|Battery
|4,200mAh 40W Huawei SuperCharge 15W Wireless Quick Charge Reverse Wireless Charging
|3,650mAh 25W Huawei SuperCharge
|Memory
|8GB RAM 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
|6GB RAM 128GB storage
|Rear Camera 1
|40MP SuperSpectrum Wide angle, f/1.6, OIS
|40MP SuperSpectrum Wide angle, f/1.8
|Rear Camera 2
|20MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2
|16MP Ultra wide angle, f/2.2
|Rear Camera 3
|8MP Periscope 5X Optical zoom, f/3.4, OIS
|8MP 3X Optical zoom, f/2.4, OIS
|Rear Camera 4
|Time-of-flight camera
|None
|Camera Zoom
|5X Optical Zoom 10X Hybrid Zoom 50X Digital Zoom
|3X Optical Zoom 5X Hybrid Zoom 30X Digital Zoom
|Front camera
|32MP, f/2.0
|32MP, f/2.0
|OS
|Android 9 Pie EMUI 9
|Android 9 Pie EMUI 9
|Price
|8GB RAM with 128GB of storage (€999) 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage (€1,099) 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage (€1,249)
|6GB RAM with 128GB of storage (€799)