App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon listing page confirms Huawei P30 , P30 Pro India launch

The P30 offers the same flagship-grade performance as its older sibling and will surely settle at or near the top of the Android leaderboard.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro that were recently unveiled in Paris are scoring major headlines for their impressive specs and improved camera capabilities. And, soon Indian consumers will get their hands on these top-tier flagships as a dedicated listing page appears on Amazon India.

P30 Pro

The P30 Pro is undoubtedly one of the biggest flagships of 2019. According to DxOMark, the P30 Pro features the best camera setup on a smartphone to date. Huawei has partnered with Leica to bring revolutionary new features and a never-before-seen level of clarity to the P30’s four-camera layout at the back. Even the front camera on the P30 Pro boasts a 32-megapixel sensor for crispier selfies.

Add to the fantastic camera; you get a gorgeous prismatic, full-glass finish, an immersive AMOLED display, a powerful and power-efficient 7nm chipset, a big battery capacity with software tweaks to improve battery life and last but not least a 40W SuperCharge technology to replenish that big battery in no time.

related news

P30

The P30 offers the same flagship-grade performance as its older sibling and will surely settle at or near the top of the Android leaderboard. The P30 losses the fourth ToF camera at the back, get a smaller screen and battery capacity and 25W charging support.

Full Specs:
Handset P30 Pro P30
SoC Kirin 980 with Dual NPU Kirin 980 with Dual NPU
Battery 4,200mAh 40W Huawei SuperCharge 15W Wireless Quick Charge Reverse Wireless Charging 3,650mAh 25W Huawei SuperCharge
Memory 8GB RAM 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage 6GB RAM 128GB storage
Rear Camera 1 40MP SuperSpectrum Wide angle, f/1.6, OIS 40MP SuperSpectrum Wide angle, f/1.8
Rear Camera 2 20MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 16MP Ultra wide angle, f/2.2
Rear Camera 3 8MP Periscope 5X Optical zoom, f/3.4, OIS 8MP 3X Optical zoom, f/2.4, OIS
Rear Camera 4 Time-of-flight camera None
Camera Zoom 5X Optical Zoom 10X Hybrid Zoom 50X Digital Zoom 3X Optical Zoom 5X Hybrid Zoom 30X Digital Zoom
Front camera 32MP, f/2.0 32MP, f/2.0
OS Android 9 Pie EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie EMUI 9
Price 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage (€999) 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage (€1,099) 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage (€1,249) 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage (€799)
 
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:07 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

It Felt Like Home: Mick Schumacher Second Fastest at Bahrain F1 Test i ...

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Appoints Jozef Kabaň as Head of Design

NYAY Criticism Was Personal Opinion, NITI Aayog VC Tells Election Comm ...

Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 68.65 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Reserved Seats, Focus on First Phase and Darjeeling, Why PM Modi Chose ...

How Feasible is Congress’s Promise of Doubling Health Budget and Pro ...

Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 11,750-mark

'We Showed We Want to Win This League', Says Suarez After Barcelona Co ...

Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in U ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

Will borrow if more funds needed for drought mitigation, says Maharash ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Asian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath

Top brokerage calls for April 3: Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: Party covers bases in J&K, but misses trick b ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

Sensex rises over 150 points above 39,000-level, Nifty above 11,750-m ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these char ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat ...

In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.