App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MWC 2019: Nokia launches new Nokia 9 PureView with 5 rear cameras at $699

The new Nokia 9 PureView features a whopping five cameras on the back of the phone.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

While the Galaxy S10 may have stolen all the headlines over the weekend, Nokia is hitting back hard with a smartphone that has five rear cameras. HMD Global recently announced its latest flagship smartphone Nokia 9 PureView.

The new Nokia 9 PureView features a whopping five cameras on the back of the phone. The camera layout on the back of the phone is easily one of the most unique you’ll ever see. So, what’s the purpose of this Penta-camera setup? Nokia states that the more cameras you have, the more detail you can capture.

Only two of five cameras on the back of the Nokia 9 shoot in colour, while the other three are monochrome. Each of the five cameras features a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 lens. By pressing down on the shutter, all five cameras shoot different exposures simultaneously, which then get merged in an ultra-detailed image. Nokia claims that each of the five cameras can shoot multiple exposures on their own, bringing even more detail to the final photo. This could redefine the level of detail and colour in a smartphone camera if what Nokia claims is accurate.

Nokia partnered with Light to devise this impressive camera setup. The Light’s Lux Capacitor camera-control chip on the Nokia 9 managers the five cameras as the Snapdragon 845 chipset is only built to handle three lenses out of the box. Additionally, Adobe Lightroom will come preinstalled on the PureView handset. Both Nokia and Adobe are developing Lightroom presets specifically tuned to the lenses on this device.

related news

The Nokia 9 PureView is HMD’s most high-end flagship smartphone with other premium features like a 5.99-inch 2K pOLED display panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 9 is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on the latest Android Pie OS and features a 3,320 mAh battery capacity. The Nokia 9 PureView will be available in March, fetching a $699 price-tag in the United States.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 08:56 am

tags #MWC 2019 #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.