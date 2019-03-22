App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung sends invites for new Galaxy A smartphones

The Galaxy A90 would offer close to flagship-level hardware and design and is supposed to be priced in the mid-premium segment.

Pranav Hegde
Samsung Electronics has sent out invites for the launch of new devices under the Galaxy A series. Called as the ‘A Galaxy Event’, the launch would be held in Bangkok, Milan, and São Paulo and via live stream on April 10. The event is likely to witness the launch of Galaxy A90 and maybe two more devices — A40, A20.

“No matter where we are, we want our interactions to feel the same as face-to-face conversations. We want to share our experiences as they happen. And we want to discover more as life unfolds,” reads the Samsung invite. The invite hints at three devices mentioned above or at least the A90, which has been in the news for a while.

The smartphone is said to be the most premium offering by Samsung under its updated A series. The Galaxy A90 would offer close to flagship-level hardware and design and is supposed to be priced in the mid-premium segment.

Not much is known about the most premium device from the A series. Samsung UK had previously listed the Galaxy A90 on its website, which was soon deleted. The Samsung invite hints an all-screen display with no-notch or a punch-hole. The Galaxy A90 is rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera like the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15 Pro. Popular leakster OnLeaks stated that the device could have a rotating mechanism camera like the Oppo N1. Other reports suggest that the device may sport a 6.41-inch display and have 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC or Exynos 7885 and would run on One UI based on Android 9 Pie.

Samsung has already launched three devices under its refreshed A series. The A10, A30, and A50 were launched last month in India to compete with Chinese smartphone manufacturers.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Galaxy A90 #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A series

