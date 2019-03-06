App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | All screen, no notch and pop-up camera: Check out the Oppo F11 Pro

For an all-screen display, Oppo has used a pop-up mechanism for the front camera. The company claims that the 16MP 'Rising camera' can be used 100 times a day for six years.

Pranav Hegde
Oppo has launched the F11 Pro in India. The phone has an all screen display with a mechanical pop-up camera
1/9

Oppo has launched the F11 Pro in India. The phone has an all screen display with a mechanical pop-up camera
The Oppo F11 Pro has an all-screen display with no notch on top. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
2/9

The Oppo F11 Pro has an all-screen display with no notch on top. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which the company claims has 10-30 per cent faster AI performance. It is clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.
3/9

The F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which the company claims has 10-30 per cent faster AI performance. It is clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.
The back of the phone has a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera offers features like Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode. Below the camera is a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.
4/9

The back of the phone has a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera offers features like Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode. Below the camera is a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.
For an all-screen display, Oppo has used a pop-up mechanism for the front camera. The company claims that the 16MP 'Rising camera' can be used 100 times a day for six years.
5/9

For an all-screen display, Oppo has used a pop-up mechanism for the front camera. The company claims that the 16MP 'Rising camera' can be used 100 times a day for six years.
Oppo's betting high on the performance and battery life of the F11 Pro. The phone has a massive 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.
6/9

Oppo's betting high on the performance and battery life of the F11 Pro. The phone has a massive 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.
For connectivity, the F11 Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS/ A-GPS. It runs on Oppo's custom ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0
7/9

For connectivity, the F11 Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS/ A-GPS. It runs on Oppo's custom ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0
F11 Pro would be available in two colours- Thunder Black and Aurora Green and would go on sale from March 15 for Rs 24,990.
8/9

F11 Pro would be available in two colours- Thunder Black and Aurora Green and would go on sale from March 15 for Rs 24,990.
Oppo has also launched the F11 that comes with a dewdrop display with a conventional front camera and would be available in a 4GB+128GB variant. The phone with 4,020 mAh battery and 48MP + 5MP camera would be available in Fluorite purple and Marble Green.
9/9

Oppo has also launched the F11 that comes with a dewdrop display with a conventional front camera and would be available in a 4GB+128GB variant. The phone with 4,020 mAh battery and 48MP + 5MP camera would be available in Fluorite purple and Marble Green.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #budget smartphones #Oppo #Oppo F11 Pro #Oppo F11 Pro price #Oppo F11 Pro specifications #pop-up camera

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parliamentary Panel Concerned Over Ability of Facebook to Check Misuse ...

Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Par ...

New Zealand Hope to Avoid Sri Lanka Like Episode at Wellington - Trent ...

35 Strangest World Records Ever Set; You Won't Believe Exist

'Abhinandan is Not on Social Media': IAF Warns About Fake Accounts Imp ...

At least 16 Killed in Attack in Eastern Afghanistan: Provincial Spokes ...

Pakistan to Send Envoy Sohail Mahmood Back to India to 'End all Confli ...

Surveen Chawla Looks Sensational In Her Baby Shower Ceremony

Land Rover SVO Unveils New Armoured Range Rover Sentinel with Enhanced ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.