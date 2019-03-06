In Pics | All screen, no notch and pop-up camera: Check out the Oppo F11 Pro

For an all-screen display, Oppo has used a pop-up mechanism for the front camera. The company claims that the 16MP 'Rising camera' can be used 100 times a day for six years. Pranav Hegde 1/9 Oppo has launched the F11 Pro in India. The phone has an all screen display with a mechanical pop-up camera 2/9 The Oppo F11 Pro has an all-screen display with no notch on top. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. 3/9 The F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which the company claims has 10-30 per cent faster AI performance. It is clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. 4/9 The back of the phone has a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera offers features like Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode. Below the camera is a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. 5/9 For an all-screen display, Oppo has used a pop-up mechanism for the front camera. The company claims that the 16MP 'Rising camera' can be used 100 times a day for six years. 6/9 Oppo's betting high on the performance and battery life of the F11 Pro. The phone has a massive 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging. 7/9 For connectivity, the F11 Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS/ A-GPS. It runs on Oppo's custom ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0 8/9 F11 Pro would be available in two colours- Thunder Black and Aurora Green and would go on sale from March 15 for Rs 24,990. 9/9 Oppo has also launched the F11 that comes with a dewdrop display with a conventional front camera and would be available in a 4GB+128GB variant. The phone with 4,020 mAh battery and 48MP + 5MP camera would be available in Fluorite purple and Marble Green. First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:51 pm