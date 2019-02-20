Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up front camera, triple-rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, availability

The Vivo V15 Pro has been officially launched in India. The mid-range device succeeds Vivo V11 Pro and comes with features such as the world's first 32MP pop-up front camera, AI-enabled triple rear camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, Ultra FullView display among others.

Vivo V15 Pro price and availability

Vivo V15 Pro has been priced at Rs 28,990.The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's official website shop.vivo.com from March 6, while pre-booking starts today.

As part of the launch, Vivo is also offering a number of launch offers for the device including a 5 percent cash back on select credit and debit cards, one-time screen replacement offer along with no-cost EMIs.

The Vivo V15 Pro sports AI-enabled triple rear camera setup which consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (aperture of f/1.8), an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (aperture of f/2.2) and a 5-megapixel virtual lens (aperture of f/2.4).

At the front, V15 Pro sports world's first 32-megapixel pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture and features such as AI Face Beauty, AI portrait composition, Bokeh Mode, AI body Shaping, Portrait light effect, AR sticker, Video face beauty, Gender detection.

The V15 Pro boasts an 6.39 inch Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080*2316p and 91.64 percent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo uses a P3 colour gamut setup that uses an ultra-high – ten million to one – colour saturation ratio. At the rear the smartphone sports a dual tone design.

The device runs on a Snapdragon 675 SoC which is a major overhaul compared to its predecessor Vivo V11 Pro. The V15 Pro is the first phone launched in India to feature the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Apart from the inbuilt 128GB storage, V15 Pro also supports expandable memory of upto 256GB.

The phone is powered by 3700mAh battery which supports Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology and runs on Android 9.0 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 9 skin loaded on top.

Vivo V15 Pro will be available in two colours - Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.