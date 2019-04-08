Samsung Galaxy A20 with 6.4-inch display, dual cameras to go on sale today

Samsung’s fourth budget smartphone under the A series, the Galaxy A20 is ready to go on sale in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,490 in India and will be available in three colour options.

Samsung launched the A-series in India with the aim to offer feature-rich smartphones within a budget. The A20 does look like a value for money device with the specifications on paper. It sits between the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 that were launched last month in India. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 * 1550 pixels. Under the hood is an Octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC suitable for mid-range performance. The chipset is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is further expandable via microSD up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the A20 sports a dual-camera setup with a 13MP f/1.9 primary sensor and a secondary 5MP f/2.2 lens. The tiny notch on the front panel, which is an Infinity-V Display as per Samsung's term, houses an 8MP camera for selfies.

For power-hungry users, the A20 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging tech through USB Type-C port. The device runs on Android 9.0 on top of the company’s One UI. For secure unlocking, the phone houses a fingerprint scanner at the back. The A20 can be bought for Rs 12,490 in Black, Blue, and Red colour options starting today. It can be purchased via Samsung online stores, Samsung Opera House as well as other e-commerce portals and retail stores across India. Samsung has not unveiled the exact time of the sale in India.