App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A20 with 6.4-inch display, dual cameras to go on sale today

The A20 does look like a value for money device with the specifications on paper.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung’s fourth budget smartphone under the A series, the Galaxy A20 is ready to go on sale in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,490 in India and will be available in three colour options.

Samsung launched the A-series in India with the aim to offer feature-rich smartphones within a budget. The A20 does look like a value for money device with the specifications on paper. It sits between the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 that were launched last month in India. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 * 1550 pixels. Under the hood is an Octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC suitable for mid-range performance. The chipset is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is further expandable via microSD up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the A20 sports a dual-camera setup with a 13MP f/1.9 primary sensor and a secondary 5MP f/2.2 lens. The tiny notch on the front panel, which is an Infinity-V Display as per Samsung's term, houses an 8MP camera for selfies.

For power-hungry users, the A20 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging tech through USB Type-C port. The device runs on Android 9.0 on top of the company’s One UI. For secure unlocking, the phone houses a fingerprint scanner at the back. The A20 can be bought for Rs 12,490 in Black, Blue, and Red colour options starting today. It can be purchased via Samsung online stores, Samsung Opera House as well as other e-commerce portals and retail stores across India. Samsung has not unveiled the exact time of the sale in India.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Best budget smartphones under Rs 15000 #budget smartphones #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A20

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Exp ...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: SC Asks CBI to Apprise it of Status of Ongo ...

Leh to Have Country's Highest Altitude Polling Station Catering to Lea ...

Rahul Levelling Corruption Allegations on Modi for Political Gains: Ga ...

PNB's Stake Sale in Housing Finance Arm 'Credit Positive', to Strength ...

OnePlus 7 Launch Expected Soon as OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000 ...

New Freshwater Shrimp Species Discovered in Gujarat, Named After Kutch ...

Pakistan Minority Groups Hold Rally Outside White House Against 'Genoc ...

Supreme Court Notice to CBI, CVC Over Plea for Time-bound Investigatio ...

RJD launches manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations, says EC

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Vedanta, Yes Bank to ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

Polycab India IPO subscribed 71% on opening day

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave locals fuming; PDP, NC or ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Mid-cap IT sector ‘clicks’ with spate of deals; strong global grow ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Super Deluxe: How involving four writers with different styles enriche ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...

Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's mous ...

Allu Arjun may face unknown difficulties in his career this year, pred ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.