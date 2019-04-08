Realme 3 Pro to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC and Sony IMX519: Report

During the launch of the Realme 3 in March, the company announced that its Pro variant will be launched in April. Realme did not reveal any specifications of the Realme 3 Pro, but a report has surfaced online which reveals that the smartphone would feature a Snapdragon 710 processor.

According to a report by IndiaShopps, the Realme 3 Pro would feature an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which offers fast mid-range performance and is 20 per cent faster than Snapdragon 660. The 10nm Snapdragon 710 SoC would have the same Kyro 360 Octa-cores as the Snapdragon 845. The most significant difference here would be that the Snapdragon 710 would have a 2+6 core configuration, which is expected to offer better battery performance for the smartphone.