Realme 3 Pro to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC and Sony IMX519: Report

During the launch of the Realme 3 in March, the company announced that its Pro variant will be launched in April. Realme did not reveal any specifications of the Realme 3 Pro, but a report has surfaced online which reveals that the smartphone would feature a Snapdragon 710 processor.
According to a report by IndiaShopps, the Realme 3 Pro would feature an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which offers fast mid-range performance and is 20 per cent faster than Snapdragon 660. The 10nm Snapdragon 710 SoC would have the same Kyro 360 Octa-cores as the Snapdragon 845. The most significant difference here would be that the Snapdragon 710 would have a 2+6 core configuration, which is expected to offer better battery performance for the smartphone.Another major spec leaked in the report is the use of Sony IMX519 camera sensor. The sensor has been used in many high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 6T, Oppo Find X, etc. The smartphone would have VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology from Oppo which is capable of charging the device from 0 per cent to 75 percent in 30 minutes. It would be offered in three variants with different RAM and storage combinations. These would include 4GB/32GB storage, 4GB/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB storage. The launch is expected to be held during the third week of April. There is no word on the price and availability, however, it could be priced at Rs 13,999, to take on its Chinese competitor Redmi Note 7 Pro