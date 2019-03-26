App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A90 page confirms Notchless Infinity display with razor-thin bezels

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is set to be the first Samsung handset to adopt the Notchless Infinity screen.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Competition in the mid-range smartphone market seems to be intensifying with Samsung hot on the heels of brands like Vivo and Oppo. While the company recently released Galaxy M series smartphones were aimed at competing with Xiaomi in the budget space, the Galaxy A series targets the mid-range market.

The Galaxy A90 – set to launch during Samsung’s Galaxy Event on the 10th of April 2019 – is set to challenge premium mid-range smartphones. Samsung has already confirmed the launch of more than one handset at the event, but none as impressive as the A90. The new Galaxy A90 is set to feature near flagship-grade hardware.

Amidst the many rumours and leaks about the Galaxy A90’s spec sheet, new details that emerged Galaxy A90’s product page has all but confirmed the aspects of the screen and design of the phone. According to the page, Samsung is dropping the Infinity V display of the M series and Infinity-O display of the Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy A90 will feature a large, ultra-vibrant Super AMOLED display with extremely thin bezels and no notch. Although Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the front camera on its A90 handset, the company will likely opt for a rotating camera setup or pop-up front camera. Considering the Galaxy A90 may already feature a screen size of 6.4 inches, it is unlikely that Samsung will opt for a sliding mechanism for their front camera.

Another confirmation we received about the Galaxy A90 as per Samsung’s product page is that it will arrive in more than one model. A disclaimer at the bottom of the page that read, ‘Screen size may vary by Galaxy A model’ all but confirmed this. At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy A90 is set to be the first Samsung handset to adopt the Notchless Infinity screen.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:54 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

