Battlegrounds Mobile India release date imminent as PUBG Mobile maker drops new teaser

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date announcement is imminent. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has dropped a new teaser of the game on Facebook. The teaser image states that “it’s almost time” for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch.

The teaser on Facebook does not reveal the exact release date of the PUBG Mobile India replacement. Krafton’s teaser post suggests that it is about time players have their “chicken dinner” - a phrase used when the player or a team wins the match. According to rumours, the game will release in India on June 18. Krafton’s latest teaser suggests that the rumoured date could be true.

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country. Krafton recently announced that the game recorded over 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks. The pre-registration process is still live for those who are interested.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country. The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is also in the works, according to a recent report.

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.