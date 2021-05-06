Battlegrounds Mobile India announced with new logo, privacy details; pre-registrations to begin soon

PUBG Mobile India launch is imminent. The developers have decided to rebrand the game and launch it as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Ahead of the launch, the game’s new website has gone live. The developers have also quietly changed the logo on the company’s official YouTube channel. Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations will begin soon in India.

Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile India, has been teasing the launch for quite some time. The website now confirms that the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is imminent. Ahead of the launch, players can pre-register and get early access to the game.

The website did not reveal the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date at the time of writing this. The company, however, has updated the new logo on its official YouTube channel as well. The simple logo includes the game’s name in orange, white, and green colours.

The developers recently uploaded teaser videos hinting at an imminent PUBG Mobile India launch date. However, these videos were taken down minutes after going live. Later, the developers updated the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook Page and YouTube Channel with the new branding.

The developers have also updated the privacy policy and new terms of service. As per the privacy page on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, users below 18 years of age will need parental consent before playing the game. Verification will be done by providing the parent or guardian’s mobile number. Users below 18 years will also be restricted from playing the game for more than three hours a day. Furthermore, they cannot make in-app purchases above Rs 7,000.

PUBG received some serious flack prior to its ban in India due to its aggressive gameplay environment. There were also concerns over its data security, which resulted in a ban last year. The developers had said that they would maximise data security for players and adhere to the local regulations. Game developers had also said that PUBG Mobile India would feature customised in-game content to reflect “local needs”.

The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting.