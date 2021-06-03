Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration crosses 20M sign-ups before PUBG Mobile India replacement gets a release date

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is currently unknown. The PUBG Mobile India replacement is available for pre-registration in India since May 18. Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations have crossed the 20 million mark within two weeks.

The developers claim that over 7.6 million users signed up for the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations in India on the first day. The pre-registrations went live on May 18. Since then, Krafton has clocked over 20 million pre-registrations for the PUBG Mobile India replacement.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country. To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country. The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is also in the works, according to a recent report.

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.