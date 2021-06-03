Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration crosses 20M sign-ups before PUBG Mobile India replacement gets a release date
Krafton claims that over 7.6 million users signed up for the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations in India on the first day.
June 03, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.
Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is currently unknown. The PUBG Mobile India replacement is available for pre-registration in India since May 18. Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations have crossed the 20 million mark within two weeks.
The developers claim that over 7.6 million users signed up for the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations in India on the first day. The pre-registrations went live on May 18. Since then, Krafton has clocked over 20 million pre-registrations for the PUBG Mobile India replacement.
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country. To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country. The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is also in the works, according to a recent report.
Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.
The exact Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is not official yet. However, reports suggest that the game will release in India on June 18
. Ahead of the release, the company has announced a set of restrictions for those under 18 years
of age. As per the privacy page on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, users below 18 years of age will need parental consent before playing the game. Prior to its release, Indian ministers have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put a ban on the Battlegrounds Mobile India release
, aka PUBG Mobile India, citing a threat to the security and privacy of Indians.