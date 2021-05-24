MARKET NEWS

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'big threat to security', MLA wants PM Modi to ban the PUBG Mobile alternative

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations went live recently in India.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
There is currently no official word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app release date at the moment.

Ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date announcement, former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Erin is seeking a ban on the PUBG Mobile India alternative. The game is expected to be released soon in the country. Ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date announcement, former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Erin is seeking a ban on the PUBG Mobile India alternative.

Erin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to put a ban on the PUBG Mobile relaunch, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India. The minister stated that the game is a big threat to the security and privacy of Indians. Erin further stated that most of Krafton’s employees are from Tencent - which is no longer partnering with the PUBG developer. The letter also states that Krafton’s USD 22.4 million investment in India’s Nodwin is a security threat. The government has not officially responded yet to Erin’s letter.

To recall, The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year, citing data security concerns. The company made multiple attempts to get PUBG Mobile unbanned. After official authorities refused to unban PUBG, the company announced PUBG Mobile India that has been created specifically for the Indian market. It also stated that the company would maximise data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations.

Moreover, they will improve and customise in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting. A new feature will also be added to restrict game time for young players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is more or less a rebadged PUBG Mobile India. The company has announced a set of restrictions for those under 18 years of age. As per the privacy page on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, users below 18 years of age will need parental consent before playing the game. Verification will be done by providing the parent or guardian’s mobile number. Users below 18 years will also be restricted from playing the game for more than three hours a day. Furthermore, they cannot make in-app purchases above Rs 7,000.
first published: May 24, 2021 09:30 am

