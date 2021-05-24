Battlegrounds Mobile India 'big threat to security', MLA wants PM Modi to ban the PUBG Mobile alternative

There is currently no official word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app release date at the moment.

Ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date announcement, former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Erin is seeking a ban on the PUBG Mobile India alternative. The game is expected to be released soon in the country.



Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk

— Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Erin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to put a ban on the PUBG Mobile relaunch, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India. The minister stated that the game is a big threat to the security and privacy of Indians. Erin further stated that most of Krafton’s employees are from Tencent - which is no longer partnering with the PUBG developer. The letter also states that Krafton’s USD 22.4 million investment in India’s Nodwin is a security threat. The government has not officially responded yet to Erin’s letter.

To recall, The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year, citing data security concerns. The company made multiple attempts to get PUBG Mobile unbanned. After official authorities refused to unban PUBG, the company announced PUBG Mobile India that has been created specifically for the Indian market. It also stated that the company would maximise data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations.

Moreover, they will improve and customise in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting. A new feature will also be added to restrict game time for young players.