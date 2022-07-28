English
    Krafton's BGMI game pulled down from Google and Apple App Store in India

    Krafton had claimed to have clocked 100 million registered users in India.

    Vikas SN
    July 28, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

    Krafton's popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been pulled from Google and Apple from their respective app stores in India.

    The game was delisted from Google Play and Apple App Store on Thursday evening following a government order, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    A Google spokesperson confirmed the app suspension to Moneycontrol and said: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

    "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information" a Krafton spokesperson said in a statement to Moneycontrol. We have also reached out to Apple for a comment and will update once we hear back.

    This is the second time that South Korean gaming company Krafton is facing a ban of its game after the suspension of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in September 2020, citing data security concerns.

    Krafton had relaunched PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July last year with the assurance to store data locally and adhere to the Indian government laws for data security. This is likely the only app until now which had made a comeback to the country.

    Earlier this month, Krafton had claimed to have clocked 100 million registered users in India.
