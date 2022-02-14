Google blocks 54 Chinese apps from Play Store on government order

Google has blocked 54 Chinese apps from Play Store on government order.

Google, on the order from the government, has removed and blocked access to 54 Chinese apps from its Play Store.

"On receipt of the interim order passed under Section 69A of the IT Act, following established process, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India," Google said in a statement.

This comes after a ET report that the Indian government has issued an order to ban 54 Chinese apps in India on grounds of national security. The new list of 54 Chinese apps banned in India includes several apps from Tencent and Alibaba groups like Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Viva Video Editor, etc, the report said

This follows the ban of close to over 200 apps so far. The first round of ban included short video platform TikTok, WeChat and 57 other apps amid Indo-China border tensions almost two years ago on June 2020.

Popular e-Sports mobile game PUBG Mobile, aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was also banned in India alongside the Ali Express, etc. While PUBG was developed by Krafton, Tencent’s take in the game led to its ban in India.

Krafton later relaunched PUBG as BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) with the assurance to store data locally and adhere to the Indian government laws for data security.

TikTok ban

The ban of TikTok in 2020 has led to the boom in Indian short video market in India.

TikTok had more than 200 million users and close to 600 million downloads prior to the ban. Local and global firms jumped in to cash in on the void created by the Bytedance-owned app. This includes ShareChat’s Moj, MX Takatak, Instagram Reels and Verse Innovation’s Josh, all of which were launched within a month of the TikTok ban.

Amid the strong growth Instagram's Reels is seeing, the competition has also triggered consolidation in the market. ShareChat, which owns short video platform Moj, is all set to buy MX TakaTak for close to $600 million.