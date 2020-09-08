PUBG Mobile ban | PUBG Corporation removes Tencent's authorisation to India franchise

Days after the PUBG ban in India, PUBG Corporation has officially barred Tencent Games from owning the game’s franchise in the country. The company, in its official statement, has said that it will work with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to continue playing the battle royale mobile game.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations,” the company said in its statement.

The first step taken by PUBG Corporation is that it will no longer authorise PUBG Mobile franchise to Chinese multinational technology conglomerate holding company, Tencent Games in India. PUBG Corporation will also take all publishing responsibilities within the country.

The government had banned 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile. It said that these apps are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Soon after the ban was announced, PUBG Mobile was not available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A day later, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, titled Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G).