118 Chinese apps banned: Here are some alternatives to PUBG Mobile and other most popular banned apps

The government, on September 2, banned another 118 Chinese mobile applications, including the much-popular PUBG Mobile. It said these apps are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The latest list of banned apps includes PUBG Mobile, PUBG Lite, WeChat Work and Ludo All-Star, among others. This development comes amid the ongoing India-China border row and fresh incursion attempts by the Chinese troops on August 29-30 night and yet again on August 31.

So, what are the alternatives now available for Indian consumers? Here we take a look at a few of the most popular ones and their alternatives:

PUBG Mobile: The Battle Royale is certainly among the list of most popular apps banned by the government. PUBG Mobile has been downloaded over 175 million times in India and there are close to 50 million active PUBG players.

Alternatives: Call of Duty: Mobile and ARK: Survival Evolved

Also check: Here are some best alternatives to PUBG Mobile

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar: Ludo World, formerly known as Ludo Superstar, is another game developed by Tencent. It is a classic board & dice game played by two to four players.

Alternatives: Ludo King

WeChat Work: WeChat Work is a corporate communication and office tool created by Tencent. It has the same communication experience as WeChat (banned) that helps companies connect internally.

Alternatives: Slack and Microsoft Kaizala

ShareSave: ShareSave by Xiaomi is a shopping app for Xiaomi IoT and Ecosystem products.

Alternative: mi.com

Baidu: Baidu is a Chinese-speaking voice search and recognition technology that is claimed to be used by over 700 million users. The app contains common small programs to meet the needs of entertainment, travel, shopping and life services, and downloads to provide a more convenient experience.

Alternative: Google Search app.

CamCard / CamCard - Business Card Reader: CamCard is an app to manage and exchange business cards.

Alternatives: Evernote, ScanBizCards.

AppLock/ Smart AppLock/ AppLock Lite: These apps provided tools to lock apps you want to lock.

Alternatives: Norton App Lock.

MV Master: The video-making app lets you make photo-videos or music videos, shoot beauty selfies or selfie videos with preset templates, video status, watch and share status on WhatsApp, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram.

Alternatives: Roposo, Bolo Indya.

Sina News: Sina News is a Chinese app that provided domestic and international news and information.

: Moneycontrol, News18.