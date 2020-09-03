PUBG Banned In India: From Call of Duty to ARK, here are some alternative games to play on your mobile

In case you are looking out for alternatives after the PUBG ban in India, here are some games that are free to play on Android and iOS. Carlsen Martin The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has banned PUBG and 117 other apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This is seen as a major setback for online gamers in India as PUBG was among the most preferred gaming applications in the country especially on mobile phones. Now that the news of PUBG Mobile ban is official, here is a quick look at some of the alternatives to PUBG. Call of Duty: Mobile | Last year, Activision unveiled the highly acclaimed Call of Duty franchise to mobiles. Since then, the game has risen in popularity, emerging as one of the best mobile games of 2019. Call of Duty: Mobile is a first-person shooter that offers competitive multiplayer styled gaming with different multiplayer modes as well as a battle royale mode featuring up to 100 players. Garena Free Fire | Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with over 500 million downloads. The game consists of up to 50 players being airdropped on an island, where they can search for different equipment and weapons to take out other players. The last player or team standing wins the round. Players can also choose different characters with their own skills that improve with progression. ARK: Survival Evolved | Based on the genre-defining adventure from PC and consoles, ARK: Survival Evolved challenges you to survive and thrive on a mysterious island, where you start out alone and unarmed. Gather resources and craft tools to build shelter and hunt. Expand your domain while capturing and taming dinosaurs to do your bidding. Make new friends online, form tribes, and build mighty structures to defend against man and mega-predators alike. Ark: Survival Evolved has a 4.5 rating on the Apple App Store and takes 2GB of space on the iPhone. On Google Play Store, the game has a rating of 4 with over 10 million downloads and eats up 2.4GB of space. Rules of Survival | Rules of Survival looks and feels a lot like PUBG Mobile. The gameplay is more or less the same as PUBG Mobile; the few differences come in the form of new vehicles, weapons, and modes. One of the best parts of Rules of Survival is that it features a 300-player more, which is rare, even for a battle royale. Infinity Ops: Sci-Fi FPS | The event of the game take place in the distant future, when humanity has surpassed the limits of technological development and the world has descended into the chaos of interplanetary warfare! Player will face team PvP combat as classes like Recruit, Saboteur, Tank, and Assault! Each of the classes has its own features and abilities. Infinity Ops has an average rating of 4.4 on the Google Play Store and has received over 10 million downloads. On iOS, the game has an average rating of 4.5 stars. Knives Out | Knives Out is another highly popular PUBG Mobile clone. However, the game also features five-player teams in a hundred-player battle royale. Knives Out also places a heavy emphasis on vehicular combat. Knives Out is also available on the Nintendo Switch, apart from Android and iOS. Battlelands Royale | Battlelands Royale takes the PUBG formula to a new level, using the top-down perspective of arcade shooters. Battlelands Royale offers a unique perspective and may not be for those looking for the first-person shooter experience. But offers an exciting play style for a battle royale. First Published on Jul 29, 2020 05:10 pm