PUBG Banned In India: From Call of Duty to ARK, here are some alternative games to play on your mobile

ARK: Survival Evolved | Based on the genre-defining adventure from PC and consoles, ARK: Survival Evolved challenges you to survive and thrive on a mysterious island, where you start out alone and unarmed. Gather resources and craft tools to build shelter and hunt. Expand your domain while capturing and taming dinosaurs to do your bidding. Make new friends online, form tribes, and build mighty structures to defend against man and mega-predators alike. Ark: Survival Evolved has a 4.5 rating on the Apple App Store and takes 2GB of space on the iPhone. On Google Play Store, the game has a rating of 4 with over 10 million downloads and eats up 2.4GB of space.