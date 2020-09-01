China engaged in provocative action to change staus quo in Pangong Tso's South Bank area, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 1 said China engaged in provocative action on the intervening night of August 29 and August 30, in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of the Pangong Tso. The Indian Army, however, responded and took appropriate defensive measures along the Line of Actual Control to thwart the attempted incursion.

The MEA said the Chinese troops engaged in provocative action yet again on August 31, even as discussions to de-escalate the situation were underway between the ground commanders of the two sides. The unilateral move by China was yet again prevented by the Indian Army that took timely defensive action, the statement said.

"The actions and behaviour of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the LAC has been in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border. Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two foreign ministers as also the special representatives," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to a media query on the recent developments along the India-China border areas.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.

The fresh attempt by China to change the status quo in the Pangong lake area is the first major incident in the region after the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in action. The border tension has escalated manifold following the standoff. The Chinese side also reportedly suffered casualties but is yet to give out the details.