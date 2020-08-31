Fresh tension at border after Chinese troops violate agreement with Indian army

Chinese troops violated consensus and carried out provocative military movements on the night of August 29-30, aimed at changing the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said on August 31.

The army further said that Indian soldiers pre-empted People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions.

The Chinese military’s actions were meant to “unilaterally change facts on the ground, it said.

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity,” the Army said, adding that a Brigade Commander-level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.