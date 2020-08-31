172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|setting-sail-podcast-freecharge-co-founder-and-cred-ceo-kunal-shah-on-how-to-become-a-second-time-entrepreneur-5779871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Freecharge co-founder and CRED CEO Kunal Shah on how to become a second-time entrepreneur

Kunal Shah talks about learning from the past and what it was like to pass the baton of one company and moving on to another venture.

Priyanka Sahay

"The most fascinating thing is that most Indians think that they are middle class, but they don't realise they are 1% of India," says Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of CRED. Before CRED, Shah was one of the founding members of Freecharge.

In this episode of Setting Sail with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay, he shares many such observations he has made on the Indian population and the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Close
Tune in to this exclusive episode as he also talks about learning from the past and what it was like to pass the baton of one company and moving on to another venture.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Cred #Freecharge #Podcast #Setting sail #Setting sail podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.