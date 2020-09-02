Government bans another 118 Chinese apps including PUBG, WeChat Work

The central government on September 2 banned another 118 Chinese mobile applications, including the much-popular PUBG. It said these apps are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The latest list of banned apps includes PUBG Mobile, PUBG Lite, WeChat Work and Ludo All Star, among others. This development comes amid the ongoing India-China border row and fresh incursion attempts by the Chinese troops on August 29-30 night and yet again on August 31.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the government said in a statement.

It added, "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

Over 275 Chinese apps had been under scrutiny for alleged violation of national security and citizens' privacy. In June, the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Club Factory, Cam Scanner and UC Browser, and later added 47 more to the list. In total, 224 apps have now been banned by the Indian government.

Here is a full list of the apps that have been banned:

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, SmartAPUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideAppsAPUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, CleanerAPUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-VirusAPUS Flashlight-Free & BrightCut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background EditorBaidu Express EditionFaceU - Inspire your BeautyShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing dealsCamCard - Business Card ReaderCamCard BusinessCamCard for SalesforceCamOCRInNoteVooV Meeting - Tencent Video ConferencingSuper Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone BoosterGovernment WeChatSmall Q brushTencent WeiyunPituCyber HunterCyber Hunter LiteKnives Out-No rules, just fight!Super Mecha ChampionsLifeAfterDawn of IslesChess RushRise of Kingdoms: Lost CrusadeArt of Conquest: Dark HorizonDank TanksWarpathGame of SultansGallery Vault - Hide Pictures And VideosSmart AppLock (App Protect)Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer TeamHide App-Hide Application IconDual Space - Multiple Accounts & App ClonerZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat onlineZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat appMusic - Mp3 PlayerMusic Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands EqualizerHD Camera Selfie Beauty CameraCleaner - Phone BoosterWeb Browser & Fast ExplorerVideo Player All Format for AndroidPhoto Gallery HD & EditorPhoto Gallery & AlbumMusic Player - Bass Booster - Free DownloadHD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & PanoramaHD Camera Pro & Selfie CameraMusic Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands EqualizerGallery HDWeb Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web ExplorerWeb Browser - Secure ExplorerMusic player - Audio PlayerVideo Player - All Format HD Video PlayerLamour Love All Over The WorldAmour- video chat & call all over the world.MV Master - Make Your Status Video & CommunityMV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video EditorAPUS Message Center-Intelligent managementLivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangersCarrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing GamesRangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG GameZ Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, CollageGO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, EmojiU-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now TranslateUlike - Define your selfie in trendy styleTantan - Date For RealMICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karenKitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live ChatMalay Social Dating App to Date & Meet SinglesAlipayAlipayHKMobile TaobaoYoukuRoad of Kings- Endless GlorySina NewsNetease NewsPenguin FMMurderous PursuitsTencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology)Learn Chinese AI-Super ChineseHUYA LIVE – Game Live StreamLittle Q AlbumFighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting LandlordsHi MeituMobile Legends: PocketVPN for TikTokVPN for TikTokPenguin E-sports Live assistantBuy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low pricesiPickBeauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face SelfieParallel Space Lite - Dual App"Chief Almighty: First Thunder BCMARVEL Super War NetEase GamesAFK ArenaCreative Destruction NetEase GamesCrusaders of Light NetEase GamesMafia City Yotta GamesOnmyoji NetEase GamesRide Out Heroes NetEase GamesYimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgradedLegend: Rising Empire NetEase GamesArena of Valor: 5v5 Arena GamesSoul HuntersRules of Survival