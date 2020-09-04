172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|in-pics-pubg-mobile-banned-in-india-a-look-at-a-few-alternatives-for-gamers-5798201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | PUBG Mobile banned in India: A look at a few alternatives for gamers

Though the PUBG Mobile is banned, one can play the PUBG PC and PUBG Console as they are developed by PUBG Corporation owned by South Korean video game company BlueHole

The Indian government on September 2 banned 118 more Chinese mobile applications, including the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed by Tencent Games which is situated and registered in China. The ban on PUBG is seen as a major setback for online gamers in India as it is the most preferred gaming application in the country with more than 175 million downloads. Though the PUBG mobile game is banned, one can play the PUBG PC and PUBG Console as they are developed by PUBG Corporation owned by South Korean video game company BlueHole. Here are some of the alternatives. (Image: News18 Creative)

Call of Duty (Image: News18 Creative)

Garena Free Fire (Image: News18 Creative)

ARK: Survival Evolved (Image: News18 Creative)

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival (Image: News18 Creative)

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 03:12 pm

