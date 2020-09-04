In pics | PUBG Mobile banned in India: A look at a few alternatives for gamers

The Indian government on September 2 banned 118 more Chinese mobile applications, including the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed by Tencent Games which is situated and registered in China. The ban on PUBG is seen as a major setback for online gamers in India as it is the most preferred gaming application in the country with more than 175 million downloads. Though the PUBG mobile game is banned, one can play the PUBG PC and PUBG Console as they are developed by PUBG Corporation owned by South Korean video game company BlueHole. Here are some of the alternatives. (Image: News18 Creative)