Everything you need to know about Indian-made PUBG Mobile Alternative, FAU-G

India government recently banned 118 Chinese apps including the very popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The app was also only recently taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, while a network ban seems inevitable. But while PUBG Mobile developer Tencent gears up to challenge Indian authorities on the ban, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, titled Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G).

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G is a first-person shooter that can be played in single and multiplayer modes. In-game campaigns will reportedly be based on real-life encounters of Indian security forces. The first level will be set in the Galwan Valley, where the violent clashes had broken out between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

When will FAU-G be available?

The FAU-G app will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. The game is expected to be ready by the end of October 2020.

Who is developing FAU-G?

The game is being developed by Banglore-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar.

How FAU-G helps our Troops?

Akshay Kumar has said that 20 percent of the net revenue made by FAU-G will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a fund-raising initiative by the government of India to support members of the Indian paramilitary forces.

Is FAU-G the only PUBG Mobile Alternative?

While FAU-G is an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, it is not the only alternative. Here are some well-established PUBG Mobile alternatives with massive player bases.

PUBG Mobile banned in India: A look at a few alternatives for gamers