Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

However, the game is yet to be blocked on network and users who have it installed on their smartphones already can still play it.

Moneycontrol News

PUBG Mobile is no longer available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The development comes a couple of days after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 118 Chinese apps, including the popular battle royale, in India.

The removal of PUBG Mobile from Google and Apple’s app stores means you can no longer download the game. However, the app has not been blocked on networks just yet, so you will still be able to play the game if it is already installed on your device. Once internet service providers (ISPs) block access to the app, you won’t be able to play the game even if it is preinstalled on your phone.

Additionally, even PUBG Lite, the lighter version of the game designed for cheaper smartphones, has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is worth noting that PUBG is still playable on PC and consoles. This is because the PC version of the game is developed by Krafton, a South Korean company. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, is developed by Tencent, a major Chinese firm.

PUBG Mobile currently has over 40 million players in India and is one of the most popular games in the country. If you are looking for a PUBG Mobile alternative, check out our list here.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:42 pm
