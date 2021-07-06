MARKET NEWS

Battlegrounds Mobile India surpasses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

The milestone comes less than a week since its launch.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Users who had already downloaded the early access version can update the app to get the Battlegrounds Mobile India official version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been publicly available to Android users in India for a short period. But the game seems to be building on the success of PUBG Mobile, already managing to surpass the 10 million mark in the country.

It isn’t surprising to see BGMI get so many downloads as the game is a carbon copy of PUBG Mobile with minor changes. The game was publicly released on June 2 and is currently available for download on the Google Play Store, although Apple users still have to wait as Krafton is still working on bringing the game to iOS.

Krafton announced certain rewards for users as the game crossed 10 million users in the country. After downloading the game, you can collect the Constable Set from the in-game events section. Additionally, the developer also extended the duration to collect the ‘India ka Battlegrounds’ gift reward till August 19.

If you want to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will require at least 2GB of RAM and a device running on Android version 5.1.1 or later. Additionally, older PUBG Mobile players can transfer old accounts to BGMI before July 9.

How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India as Krafton extends deadline
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #PUBG Mobile
first published: Jul 6, 2021 08:01 pm

