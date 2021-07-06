How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India as Krafton extends deadline

Users who had already downloaded the early access version can update the app to get the Battlegrounds Mobile India official version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released earlier this month in India. The PUBG Mobile alternative was launched nearly a month after its early access availability on Android. Krafton, the developers, had said that it will allow players to transfer their PUBG Mobile data to BGMI upon launch. While players can still do so, the service is getting a temporary shutdown.

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India had previously stated that they will put a temporary halt to the data transfer service from July 6. Krafton has now informed users that the deadline has been pushed to July 9. This means that Battlegrounds Mobile India players can transfer their PUBG Mobile data on or before July 9.

“Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans; Starting date of the temporary shutdown of data transfer previously announced has been changed from July 6th, 2021 -> July 9th, 2021. We apologise for the inconvenience upon the temporary shutdown of the data transfer. Thank you,” the notice on the official website stated.

Krafton stated that those who have played the Livik Map in PUBG Mobile can transfer their account data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers also clarified that those who have transferred their data will also get the pre-registration reward upon downloading the game.

There is no word on when will Krafton resume the data transfer service from PUBG Mobile to BGMI following the July 9 deadline.

How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

To transfer your data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI, open the BGMI app on your Android device. Next, log in using your Facebook, Twitter or Google Play account. You will then be asked to customise your in-game character. Once done, the game will ask you if you reside in India.

Tap on Yes to confirm. Following this, the Account Data Transfer message will pop up on your screen, If you wish to transfer your data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI, click on “Yes, please continue”.

Next, log in using your Facebook or Twitter account which was used to log into PUBG Mobile. The game will redirect you to the login app of the respective app for your credentials. Once done, tap on “Yes” to transfer your data from Proxima Beta to Krafton. You should now see your old PUBG Mobile account details transferred to BGMI.

There is no word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app at the time of writing this. iPhone users will have to wait until Krafton announces the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app. We can expect an official announcement on the same very soon.