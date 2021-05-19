Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release in the works as Android app opens pre-registration

There is currently no official word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app release date at the moment.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations have kicked off. The rebranded PUBG Mobile India, however, is currently available only on the Google Play Store at the moment. iPhone users might feel left out, especially for not being eligible for the special rewards that pre-registered players get. In case you are wondering how to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on iPhone, there is some hope.

An IGN India report claims that the Battleground Mobile India iOS release date is in the works. Krafton, the developers, are currently working on the iOS version of the much-awaited mobile gaming title.

At the time of the announcement, the developers did not mention anything about the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS pre-registration. However, having an iOS version of the game is important for the company. While the Android version is likely to have a larger user base, iOS players tend to come forward as the paying customers who make in-app purchases. There is currently no official word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app release date at the moment.

If you are on Android, you can go to the game’s listing on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country.

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG.

Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.