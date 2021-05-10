Battlegrounds Mobile India - PUBG Mobile - release rumoured for June 2021

Krafton, at the time of the announcement, did not reveal the official Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date.

PUBG Mobile developers Krafton, last week, announced Battlegrounds Mobile India. The upcoming game is the PUBG Mobile India that users were waiting for in the country. Krafton did not announce the official release date of its upcoming battle royale in India. A new report now claims that Krafton is planning to release Battlegrounds Mobile India in June.

PUBG Mobile caster and influencer, Ocean Sharma told SportsKeeda that Battlegrounds Mobile could release in India in June. He did not reveal the official launch date yet but told SportsKeeda that the trailer could arrive by May-end. “As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June,” Sharma said.

Krafton, at the time of the announcement, did not reveal the official Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date. It has, however, confirmed that the game will be available for pre-registration soon. Users who wish to get early access need to sign up during the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration period. They will also share the feedback with the company on the overall gameplay.

The company has also dropped a couple of teasers revealing the logo of its India-specific game. It has also highlighted some of the new terms of service. Users below 18 years of age will need parental consent before playing the game. Verification will be done by providing the parent or guardian’s mobile number. Users below 18 years will also be restricted from playing the game for more than three hours a day. Furthermore, they cannot make in-app purchases above Rs 7,000.

PUBG received some serious flack prior to its ban in India due to its aggressive gameplay environment. There were also concerns over its data security, which resulted in a ban last year. The developers had said that they would maximise data security for players and adhere to the local regulations. Game developers had also said that PUBG Mobile India would feature customised in-game content to reflect “local needs”. More details on the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date are expected to be announced soon.