Battlegrounds Mobile India official logo teased in new video ahead of revamped PUBG Mobile India release

The Battlegrounds Mobile India logo is heavily inspired by the Indian national flag’s tricolour.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST

Battlegrounds India Mobile release date is currently unknown. The company announced the revamped PUBG Mobile game for the Indian market on May 6 without revealing the launch date. If rumours are to be believed, the Battlegrounds India Mobile launch date is slated for somewhere between May-end and June 2021. Ahead of the launch, the company has posted a new video revealing the new logo.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India logo is heavily inspired by the Indian national flag’s tricolour. The logo is quite simple and has the game’s name written in saffron, white, and green colours. The 26-second video also teases some of the game’s elements like the level 3 helmet. 

Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India is an India-specific game. To ensure that it does not repeat the same mistake over data security and privacy concerns, the company highlighted the new terms of service at launch. 

As per the privacy page on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, users below 18 years of age will need parental consent before playing the game. Verification will be done by providing the parent or guardian’s mobile number. Users below 18 years will also be restricted from playing the game for more than three hours a day. Furthermore, they cannot make in-app purchases above Rs 7,000.

 PUBG received some serious flack prior to its ban in India due to its aggressive gameplay environment. There were also concerns over its data security, which resulted in a ban last year. The developers had said that they would maximise data security for players and adhere to the local regulations. Game developers had also said that PUBG Mobile India would feature customised in-game content to reflect “local needs”.

More details on the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date are expected to be announced soon. The company has confirmed that the game will be up for pre-registration before its release. Users who wish to get early access need to sign up during the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration period. They will also share the feedback with the company on the overall gameplay.
