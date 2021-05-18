PUBG is back! Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations live now: Check how to pre-register to get special rewards

PUBG is back in India! Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration is now live. The PUBG Mobile India alternative was announced in the country earlier in May. The company is yet to announce the official Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date. However, players can pre-register to get special rewards once the game goes live in India. Here is how to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration: How to pre-register

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can click here to redirect to the game’s Google Play Store Listing. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country.

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG. Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.