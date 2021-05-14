Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration date: Here's when you can sign-up for PUBG Mobile replacement

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration date has been announced. The PUBG Mobile India replacement game will kick off its pre-registration on May 18. Krafton, the brains behind PUBG Mobile, has also announced special rewards for players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The company has announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. The company has not shared any details of what kind of rewards players would get. We can expect it to include a welcome kit, which would include some in-app skins, weapons, character avatars, etc.

Krafton further confirmed that only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India. To pre-register Battlegrounds Mobile India, go to the game’s Google Play Store listing and hit the pre-register button.

Krafton is yet to make an announcement on the Battlegrounds Mobile India official launch date. Reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile India replacement game will launch in June 2021. The exact release date remains unknown.