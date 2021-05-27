Battlegrounds Mobile India release date: Gamer claims PUBG Mobile alternative will launch during third week of June

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date has been tipped. The PUBG Mobile India alternative is expected to launch soon in India. According to a new report, Krafton is expected to announce the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date very soon.

The developers announced Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year. Krafton, at the time of the announcement, did not reveal the official Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date. Reports suggested that the much-anticipated game will launch in India on June 10. However, it looks like the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date has been postponed by a week. According to eSport player Abhijeet Andhare, Battlegrounds Mobile India launch will happen during the third week of June. Andhare’s claim falls in line with some reports that speculated the game’s release on June 18 in India.

Krafton is yet to make an official announcement on the same. An IGN India report states that Andhare’s track record isn’t as reliable when it comes to such leaks. It is best to take the leaked date with a pinch of salt until Krafton announces the official Battlegrounds Mobile India release date.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country. To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, search for the game on the Google Play Store. Next, tap on “Pre-register”. You can also choose to automatically install the game once it launches in the country. The Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is also in the works, according to a recent report.

Users who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are assured to get some special rewards. The company announced that players who sign up for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will get special rewards. These include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG. Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.