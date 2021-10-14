MARKET NEWS

Tata Punch scores 5 stars for safety in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Punch is the third Tata Motors model after Nexon and Altroz, and the fourth from India, to secure the highest safety ratings from Global NCAP in its crash test

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
 
 
The Tata Punch has secured a five-star rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests.

Tata Punch, which goes on sale on October 18, was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages. Tata Punch is the third model from Tata Motors (after the Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz) and the fourth from India to secure the highest safety ratings from Global NCAP.

The Punch is Tata Motors’ latest product having the body style of a compact SUV. This new model will be positioned cheaper than the slightly bigger Tata Nexon but possibly in line with the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The Punch uses the same vehicle platform as the Altroz.

Global NCAP noted that Tata Punch can be improved by equipping the model with standard Electronic Stability Control, side head impact protection systems as standard and 3-point belts in all seating positions.

“It is important to highlight once again Tata’s decision to install both child occupants as rearward facing, demonstrating that this position offers the best safety option as both child dummies received good protection,” Global NCAP said.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Global NCAP said: “Tata has once again achieved a top safety rating for adult protection and four stars for children in a new and popular model category. As the protocols evolve to include electronic stability control, side-impact head protection and pedestrian protection, we would encourage Tata to maintain this leadership position.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is very satisfying to see leading manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra engage so positively with our #SaferCarsforIndia agenda. It remains disappointing that not all car makers in the Indian market have such a strong commitment to safety improvements.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:10 pm

