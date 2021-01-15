MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple India Online Store introduces Rs 5,000 cashback offer, no-cost EMI for iPhone 12 and other products

The Apple India Online Store offer is valid on qualifying cards starting January 21.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST

Apple India Online Store has introduced a new cashback and no-cost EMI offer. Starting January 21, consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 on orders above Rs 44,900 in India. Apple is also offering a no-cost EMI offer up to six months. Customers in India can avail the cashback, no-cost EMI offer when they buy Apple iPhone 12 series, AirPods, MacBook, Apple Watch Series 6, or any other product priced above Rs 44,900.

Apple India Online Store cashback offers

The Apple India Online Store offer is valid on qualifying cards starting January 21. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 and also avail no-cost EMI up to six months on the purchase of products above Rs 44,900 via the Apple Online Store in India. The offer, which ends on January 28, is applicable on transactions made using the HDFC Bank Credit Card. The offer cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education pricing.

Also check: Apple iPhone 12 Review

The Apple India Online Store went live in September 2020. It offers customers a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.

Close

Related stories

Customers who shop from the Apple online store in India will get all their shopping questions answered by Apple Specialists. This includes helping customers choose which product is right for them, to payments and delivery.

Also Read: Apple Watch SE Review

Customers can also customise their Mac while purchasing from the Apple India online store. Whether you need more memory, additional storage, or an extra-powerful graphics card, you can now tailor-make any new Mac to suit your needs.

Another advantage of buying from the Apple online store in India is the “Trade-in” program. You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

Also Read: Apple Watch 6 Review

You will also get a 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when you purchase certain products online from Apple. Lastly, you will get support with hardware or software issues from an Apple expert, including setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID or replacing a screen.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple India Online Store #smartphones
first published: Jan 15, 2021 12:17 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.