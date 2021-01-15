Apple India Online Store introduces Rs 5,000 cashback offer, no-cost EMI for iPhone 12 and other products

Apple India Online Store has introduced a new cashback and no-cost EMI offer. Starting January 21, consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 on orders above Rs 44,900 in India. Apple is also offering a no-cost EMI offer up to six months. Customers in India can avail the cashback, no-cost EMI offer when they buy Apple iPhone 12 series, AirPods, MacBook, Apple Watch Series 6, or any other product priced above Rs 44,900.

Apple India Online Store cashback offers

The Apple India Online Store offer is valid on qualifying cards starting January 21. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 and also avail no-cost EMI up to six months on the purchase of products above Rs 44,900 via the Apple Online Store in India. The offer, which ends on January 28, is applicable on transactions made using the HDFC Bank Credit Card. The offer cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education pricing.

The Apple India Online Store went live in September 2020. It offers customers a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.

Customers who shop from the Apple online store in India will get all their shopping questions answered by Apple Specialists. This includes helping customers choose which product is right for them, to payments and delivery.

Customers can also customise their Mac while purchasing from the Apple India online store. Whether you need more memory, additional storage, or an extra-powerful graphics card, you can now tailor-make any new Mac to suit your needs.

Another advantage of buying from the Apple online store in India is the “Trade-in” program. You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

You will also get a 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when you purchase certain products online from Apple. Lastly, you will get support with hardware or software issues from an Apple expert, including setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID or replacing a screen.