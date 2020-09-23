Apple online store goes live today in India | iPhone trade-in program, configuring Macs, and more benefits follow

Apple India online store goes live on September 23. Starting from September 23, customers can visit the Apple India website (www.apple.com/in) and make purchases directly without having to rely on third-party services. The Apple online store launch in India will also bring many other benefits for customers, including trading their old phone for a new iPhone.

The first Apple online store launch in India will offer customers a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.

Customers who shop from the Apple online store in India will get all their shopping questions answered by Apple Specialists. This includes helping customers choose which product is right for them, to payments and delivery.

The biggest highlight of the Apple India online store launch is customising the Mac. When you buy a Mac from the Apple online store, you can customise your Mac the way you want. Whether you need more memory, additional storage, or an extra-powerful graphics card, you can now tailor-make any new Mac to suit your needs.

Another advantage of buying from the Apple online store in India is the “Trade-in” program. You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

Apple is also bringing AppleCare+ with the Apple India online store launch. AppleCare+ extends the warranty of your Apple product with up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover.

Buyers can also make payments for purchases made via the Apple India online store through credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking, and credit card on delivery. Apple has also confirmed that the delivery of any device bought via the Apple online store in India will be free.

You will also get a 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when you purchase certain products online from Apple. Lastly, you will get support with hardware or software issues from an Apple expert, including setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID or replacing a screen.