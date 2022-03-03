UP Elections 2022 | PM Modi, other leaders throng Varanasi to campaign ahead of last round of polls

PM Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Robertsganj of UP on Wednesday (Image: ANI)

Top leaders from all political parties will congregate in Varanasi for the last leg of the poll campaign ahead of the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 on March 7.

Fifty-four assembly seats, including eight in Varanasi, will go to polls in the last voting round in the state on March 7. The results will be announced along with elections for four other states, on March 10.

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, is expected to stay in the town for three days beginning March 3 till the campaigning ends on March 5.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the city for two days earlier this week, while Union minister and BJP in-charge of UP Dharmendra Pradhan will stay in the town till March 5. Party’s national President JP Nadda also reached Varanasi for poll campaign on March 2. Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani are also expected to be in Varanasi on March 3.

“In the next five years, we will start metro services in Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Meerut,” Nadda said at a public meeting in Varanasi.

The BJP, and its allies, had won all eight assembly seats of Varanasi in 2017 and strives to repeat its last performance here.

PM Modi will campaign for the party candidates in Varanasi on March 4 and 5, according to BJP's Varanasi city president Vidyasagar Rai. On day one on Friday, the Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in the city area while on March 5 he will address a public meeting in Khajuri village in Rajatalab. The roadshow of the prime minister will cover the Assembly segments of Varanasi Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Varanasi witnessed a slew of development projects, including the renovated Kashi Vishwanath corridor, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The ruling BJP faces a keen challenge from the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in Uttar Pradesh. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister. The SP government could win 47 seats while the Congress party won only seven seats.

"PM Modi will begin his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Maldiha crossing. He will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers," he said.

The voting is underway in 57 seats spread across ten districts of Purvanchal region on March 3 in sixth and penultimate round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This phase of polling will seal the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, five ministers in his cabinet, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Swami Prasad Maurya.

The Opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned in the last leg of the campaign. On March 3, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will be in Varanasi to address a public meeting in Shivpur and are likely to hold a road show in Varanasi South Assembly seat.

Congress and AAP leaders are also expected to be in Varanasi for campaigning in the next three days, news reports suggested.