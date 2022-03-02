English
    Safe evacuation of citizens from Ukraine possible due to India's rising strength: PM Modi in poll-bound UP

    PM Modi’s comment about evacuation during the on-going Russia-Ukraine war comes a day before 57 seats of eastern Uttar Pradesh go to polls in the sixth phase of assembly polls on March 3. The last phase of the polling will be held on March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

    Gulam Jeelani
    March 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Robertsganj of UP on Wednesday (Image: ANI)

    PM Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Robertsganj of UP on Wednesday (Image: ANI)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 2 that it was because of India's rising power that his government was able to evacuate citizens from war-torn Ukraine. The government, the Prime Minister said, would not spare any effort to bring its citizens home.

    “It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operation Ganga,” PM Modi said addressing a poll rally in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh.

    Catch all updates on Russia Ukraine War on our blog here 

    The PM also hit out at the opposition, especially the Congress, for criticizing the government with regard to its efforts to bring home its citizens stuck in Ukraine and adjoining countries.

    "Those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can't make the country strong," PM Modi said.

    Close

    PM Modi’s comment about evacuation in Ukraine comes a day before 57 seats of eastern UP go polls in the sixth phase of UP assembly polls on March 3. The last phase of the polling will be held on March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

    As many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated to neighbouring countries of crisis-hit Ukraine and will bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation, according to official sources quoted by a PTI report. Under 'Operation Ganga', the flights will be operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and the Indian Air Force.

    READ | MC Election Update March 2 | Making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga, says PM Modi

    “We are making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Thousands of citizens were brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its four ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians,” the PM said.

    The government of India has launched an evacuation programme for Indians, including students, in special flights arranged as part of Operation Ganga, amidst a raging war in East European country.
    Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 03:06 pm

