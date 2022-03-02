MC Election Update March 2 | 'Dumdaar sarkar' must for UP's development, only BJP can do it: Yogi Adityanath

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh election began at 7am on February 10 with polling scheduled to take place at 26,027 polling booths in 58 Assembly seats across 11 districts in the western part of the state. (Image: ANI)

'Dumdaar sarkar' must for development of UP, only a BJP-led government can guarantee it: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 2 said a "dumdaar sarkar (strong government)" was a must for the all-around development and only a BJP-led dispensation could guarantee it to the people.

“Yogi will do everything to make your life easier under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Adityanath said, asserting he would work for the welfare of all. The people of Uttar Pradesh had seen the workings of three governments led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the BJP and would know the difference.

Record 88.63% turn out in the first phase of Manipur elections

Manipur registered a record voter turn out of 88.63 percent out of a total of 12.09 lakh registered voters for the first phase of the assembly elections for 38 segments, the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Women "displayed more enthusiasm" the CEO said, as 89.96 percent of the female voters exercised their right to vote. The male voter turn out was at 87.29 percent.

Around 176 wheelchairs were also booked through apps by physically disabled voters. Measures like these saw 97 percent of the voters who are 100 years old and above exercising their franchise.

Around 247 of the 253 former militants voted through postal ballot from 13 designated camps in Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts.

Re-polling in Handia in UP's Prayagraj

The Election Commission has ordered re-polling at the Manikpur primary school polling station of Handia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district.

Re-polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on March 3, state’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said.

The commission ordered re-polling at polling station number 311—Manikpur Handiya primary school— where polling was held on February 27, the statement said.

The decision was taken after some “important documents” went missing from the polling station, it added.